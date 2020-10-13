Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis players have earned top seedings in singles and doubles for the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Oracle Cup, starting Friday, October 16, and continuing through Sunday, October 18, at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga.
The Oracle Cup features the top collegiate NAIA players, including five Grizzlies, competing for individual national championships, after their strong performances in the ITA’s qualifying regionals. The association’s team titles are awarded each spring.
“The ITA Oracle Cup is a remarkable event and being selected for it is a tremendous honor for our players and program," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "This year’s event is only for the NAIA, which makes it even more special. We have a shot in every draw and that’s what you want.”
GGC men’s players have earned the top seeds in the singles and doubles tournaments, while the women’s team has the top singles and second-seeded doubles team.
Junior Federico Bonacia opens play as the No. 1 seed Friday at 9 a.m. against Christopher Papa of San Diego Christian College (California). Then, Bonacia and classmate Valentino Caratini are tops in the doubles draw. Both won ITA South Regional championships last month at the GGC Tennis Facility. The Bonacia-Caratini duo is scheduled to face a team from Xavier University (Louisiana) on Friday afternoon in the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, South regional semifinalist Caratini has earned the No. 2 seed in the Oracle Cup singles draw and is slated to play Charly Zick of Keiser University (Florida) on Friday morning. This will be Caratini’s first appearance in the singles draw, while he’s playing on a seeded doubles team for the third straight year.
In the women’s tournament, junior Maria Genovese is the top seed among the 16-player singles draw after winning all four regional matches in straight sets. She is scheduled to open play in Rome against Kyra Akinnibi from Xavier (Louisiana). Freshman Eva Siska is teaming with Genovese as the No. 2 seed in the doubles draw, facing a team from Keiser in Friday’s first-round action.
Freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna is the No. 2 seed in the singles draw and will face Daniela Herrera of Bethel University (Kansas) on Friday morning.
Rounding out GGC’s women’s singles entries, Siska is scheduled to open play Friday against Keiser’s Sarah Schaerer.
