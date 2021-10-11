The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis teams are prominently featured among the 16-player selections to compete in the NAIA division of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup, beginning Thursday, Oct. 14, in Rome, Georgia.
The Grizzlies have three singles players and three doubles teams in the men’s and women’s flights in the event, which determines the NAIA singles and doubles national champions for the 2021-22 athletic season.
ITA regional champions automatically qualified, while the other eight at-large selections were among semifinalists who had strong performances in their regional tournaments.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi earned the ITA Cup’s No. 2 seed in the singles draw as an at-large qualifier after reaching the championship match of the ITA South Regional on Sept. 17-19 at GGC’s Grizzly Tennis Facility. Senior Agustin Tamagnone was the regional champion and will join junior teammate Daniel Czepielewski in the singles tournament field.
The Grizzlies have two of the top four seeded doubles teams in the men’s field. The duo of senior Federico Bonacia and Czepielewski are No. 2 after winning the South Regional title. Gurmendi will team with junior Jose Dugo as the No. 4 seed, while senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone earned an at-large selection to the tournament.
On the women’s tennis side, ITA South Regional singles champion sophomore Eva Siska is the No. 4 seed in the ITA Cup draw. Sophomores Selina Pichler and Iryna Lysykh were at-large selections.
GGC also will have three women’s doubles teams in the tournament, led by the top-seeded tandem of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez. The Lysykh-Pichler team stands at No. 4 after winning the Grizzly Open doubles title on Sunday. The team of junior Tereza Koplova and Siska also will be competing in the tournament field.
ITA Cup play begins with Round of 16 matches Thursday. Champions are scheduled to be crowned Sunday, Oct. 17.
