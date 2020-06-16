Tennis players Madeline Bosnjak and Federico Bonacia have become the latest Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes to earn NAIA Academic All-America honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Both were second At-Large team selections for NAIA student-athletes competing in bowling, field hockey, golf, hockey, lacrosse, tennis, swimming and diving, men’s volleyball and wrestling.
GGC’s Office of Athletics has now had 18 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans since the 2017 spring season, including five student-athletes during the 2019-20 season.
Student-athletes eligible for Academic All-American honors need to be in their second year at their current institution and have a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average. Sports Information Directors from throughout the country voted after reviewing each players’ career statistics as the 2020 tennis season was amended by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
Bosnjak, a senior business management major, earned second Academic All-American At-Large team honors for the second straight year. She posted a 35-0 record in singles and 34-1 mark in doubles, has twice earned first NAIA All-America team honors, and was the Most Outstanding Player at the 2019 and 2018 NAIA national championships as the Grizzlies captured national titles.
The native of Frankfurt, Germany, was a 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in singles and doubles after ranking No. 2 nationally in doubles and No. 3 in singles. Bosnjak was named the 2020 ITA Senior Player of the Year. She also won the 2018 NAIA singles national championship.
Bosnjak helped GGC’s women’s team post an 11-0 record and NAIA No. 1 ranking during the abbreviated 2020 season.
Meanwhile, Bonacia is a junior exercise wellness nursing major who earned 2020 ITA All-American honors after being ranked No. 2 nationally in doubles and No. 3 in singles. He won all seven of his singles matches this spring and had an 11-1 doubles record, including a 10-0 mark with senior teammate Federico Herrera Duran. That success helped the Grizzlies post a 14-0 record and No. 1 national ranking.
In 2019, Bonacia was a first NAIA All-America team selection after winning a team-high 46 matches, with 24 victories coming in doubles play. The native of Rome, Italy, captured the clinching point as GGC captured the NAIA national championship.
