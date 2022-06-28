Georgia Gwinnett College tennis teams had three national collegiate All-Star Team selections for the successful 2022 season, from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
GGC tied NCAA Division I University of Texas for most 2022 All-Star Team selections, which includes the top singles and doubles teams from the five collegiate tennis divisions: NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA, and Junior College.
All-Stars were the senior men’s doubles duo of Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone, the women’s tennis tandem of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez, and Genovese as a women’s singles player.
Caratini and Tamagnone compiled a 17-1 record on the No. 1 court this spring and captured the NAIA Doubles national championship at the ITA Cup last fall. The seniors also won the title-clinching doubles point at the 2022 NAIA National Championships for the program’s eighth straight national title.
Meanwhile, the Genovese-Fernandez team was the top-ranked team in the nation after winning the NAIA doubles title last fall. The duo came back this spring to have a 9-2 record on the No. 1 court.
With a 10-1 record, Genovese was the nation’s No. 1-ranked NAIA singles player this spring. She became the first player in program history to capture NAIA singles and doubles national titles along with helping the team capture a national championship.
