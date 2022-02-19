LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis Head Coach Chase Hodges eclipsed another milestone Saturday afternoon with two dual-match victories giving him 600th career victories.
A total of 355 of Hodges’ 600 career victories have come in the 10 years leading the GGC women’s and men’s programs. He has guided the Grizzlies to 13 NAIA national championships.
“It is hard to believe that I have achieved 600 coaching wins," Hodges said. "That’s a really big number. Nearly 25% of that total has come from the 156 straight wins by our men’s team. That’s incredible. It’s achievements like this when you reflect upon your past schools, teams and players. My GGC teams have been extremely special.”
The Grizzlies improved to 7-0 on the season following 4-0 victories against NCAA Division II Bluefield State College (W.Va.) and Atlantis University (Fla.) at the Grizzly Tennis Complex.
Against Bluefield State, the Grizzlies won 12 of the 13 games to grab the doubles point for a quick 1-0 advantage in the match. Sophomores Selina Pichler and Iryna Lysykh clinched the point with a 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court. Fellow sophomores Liza Velykorodna and Ale Ferrer won all six games at No. 2.
Velykorodna remained undefeated in singles this spring with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory on the No. 5 court. Lysykh gave the Grizzlies their third point of the match, also winning by a 6-0, 6-0 score at No. 2. Junior Tereza Koplova clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 4.
In the second match of the day, the Grizzlies once again quickly earned the doubles point after sophomore Eva Siska and Koplova teamed for a 6-0 win on the No. 3 court.
In singles, Lysykh won all 12 games at No. 2 to give the team a 2-0 lead. Koplova followed with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 4. Sophomore Stephanie Fernandez rounded out the winners with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 5 for the team’s fourth point.
“This was a total team effort today," Hodges said. "We showcased the depth of our lineup. We were strong from top to bottom. Tomorrow’s match with Xavier will provide a good test. We’re very familiar with playing them during past regular season and postseason matches.”
