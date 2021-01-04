Georgia Gwinnett College head tennis coach Chase Hodges has earned a new national honor, being recognized as the 2020 men’s collegiate head coach of the year by Universal Tennis Rating, an organization of tennis players and coaches supporting growth of the sport at youth, collegiate and professional levels.
This is the first year that the organization has presented national coaching awards for men’s and women’s coaches at high school, college, UTR Club and UTR Event Organizer teams.
Hodges led the Grizzlies to a 14-0 dual match record and No. 1 national ranking among National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) men’s teams before the 2020 spring season was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also guided men’s team members to singles and doubles titles at the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional.
“It’s certainly an honor to receive this recognition. I want to thank UTR and everyone who nominated me for this award. I have been very fortunate to surround myself with great people,” said Hodges.
Hodges has served as GGC’s men’s and women’s head coach since the programs were started in 2013. The teams have combined to win 11 NAIA national championships and have a 292-22 record. The men’s teams have had a 165-3 record, including winning the last 123 consecutive dual matches.
