Georgia Gwinnett College head tennis coach Chase Hodges has been honored for his outstanding commitment and contributions to collegiate tennis as the 2021 Meritorious Service Award recipient from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Hodges will be recognized with other ITA award winners before the start of the 2022 U.S. Open in New York City.
“A leader in every sense, Chase Hodges has built the Georgia Gwinnett College tennis program into one of the strongest in the nation, across all divisions of college tennis,” said ITA CEO Timothy Russell. “Chase is actively involved in our Association and sport, from serving on our NAIA Operating Committee and our ITA Operating Council to routinely offering to host regional- and national-level tournaments. I thank Chase for his passion and commitment to college tennis and congratulate him on earning this prestigious honor.”
ITA has presented the meritorious service award annually since 2014.
Hodges has led the GGC men’s and women’s tennis programs to 13 team NAIA national championships, numerous NAIA and ITA individual championships, and has a 339-22 dual record since starting the GGC tennis programs. Overall, his teams have a 585-113 dual match career record, including a remarkable 387-63 mark in men’s tennis action (189-3 at GGC).
The Grizzlies’ men’s tennis program enters the 2022 season with a 147-match winning streak, the longest of any collegiate program in any sport.
Hodges has earned 13 NAIA Coach of the Year honors and ITA Coach of the Year awards following eight seasons at GGC.
A key individual in bringing the Special Pops Tennis Coordinator program to Gwinnett County, Hodges has helped introduce tennis to hundreds of children with intellectual disabilities. He also is chair of the ITA NAIA Operating Committee, and has organized and directed tournaments for several ITA, United States Tennis Association and Universal Tennis events.
“I am extremely humbled to have been selected for this prestigious award,” said Hodges. “It’s an honor to be included with the list of past recipients since 2014. Collegiate tennis coaching has been a huge part of my life over the past 23 years and I’m thankful to have had many opportunities to give back to the sport. My sincere thanks to the ITA and Conant Leadership for putting me in a position to serve and make an impact in my local Gwinnett communities.”
