Pelaez hit.jpg

Sydney Pelaez swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College’s softball pitcher-catcher battery combination featuring senior Sydney Pelaez and sophomore Annalise Wood has been honored as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Players of the Week.

Pelaez hit .571 with eight hits in 14 at-bats to earn the Hitter of the Week honor while Wood won two games in the circle to be named the league’s Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week.

