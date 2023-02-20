LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College’s softball pitcher-catcher battery combination featuring senior Sydney Pelaez and sophomore Annalise Wood has been honored as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Players of the Week.
Pelaez hit .571 with eight hits in 14 at-bats to earn the Hitter of the Week honor while Wood won two games in the circle to be named the league’s Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week.
Both helped the No. 14-ranked Grizzlies to four victories against Top 20-ranked teams.
A five-year starter at catcher, Pelaez collected three RBI and scored four runs in five games last weekend at the Grizzly Softball Complex. The Tampa native went 3-for-3 with a double against No. 20 Campbellsville University (Kentucky) in a victory last Saturday.
Pelaez connected on a solo home run in a 4-3 win against No. 18 College of Coastal Georgia on Sunday. She had multiple hits in three GGC’s five games for the week.
Wood was once against spectacular inside the pitching circle by posting a 2-0 record and not allowing a run across 18 innings and three appearances. She struck out 15 batters in a shutout against Campbellsville.
The Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, native scattered two hits to go along with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 shutout victory against Coastal Georgia on Sunday. Wood recorded six strikeouts in four scoreless innings in relief against NCAA Division II Georgia Southwestern University last Saturday.
Georgia Gwinnett College (8-1) is scheduled to host Middle Georgia State University in a home doubleheader on Tuesday, February 21, starting at 2 p.m. The team is then scheduled to host No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan University on Saturday, February 25.
