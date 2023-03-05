JR23GGC494.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team collected 23 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) by 6-3 and 8-4 scores Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex, coming away with three of the four games in the weekend series between the two teams.

GGC (13-4) scored four runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock in the opener. Then, the hosts pushed across three runs in the fifth inning to rally from a 4-3 deficit to capture the nightcap.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.