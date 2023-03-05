LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team collected 23 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) by 6-3 and 8-4 scores Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex, coming away with three of the four games in the weekend series between the two teams.
GGC (13-4) scored four runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock in the opener. Then, the hosts pushed across three runs in the fifth inning to rally from a 4-3 deficit to capture the nightcap.
Freshman Enna Lackey hit a go-ahead RBI single to break the 2-2 tie in the opening contest. Senior Sydney Pelaez followed with a run-scoring single to bring home junior Logan Oller for a 4-2 lead. Senior Lea McFadden added a clutch two-run single during the four-run fourth inning.
Sophomore Kailyn Berry went the distance inside the pitching circle in the first game, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run to even her record to 2-2 for the season.
Oller paced the Grizzlies’ 12-hit offensive attack in the game by going 3-for-3 and scoring twice. Sophomore Lindzie Owen added two hits in the victory.
In the second game, McFadden once again came through in a clutch situation. She lined a go-ahead two-run double to left field as part of a three-run fifth inning, and later scored on a base hit from Oller as the Grizzlies took a 6-4 lead.
Sophomore Angelica Gallegos gave the hosts a 3-0 lead in the opening frame with a two-run single.
Rio Grande (3-7) responded with two runs in the third inning and then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning following a two-run home run by Peyton Young.
After GGC’s big offensive frame, the team turned to sophomore right-handed pitcher Annalise Wood to secure the victory and series. She struck out three batters across two scoreless innings to collect her first save of the 2023 season.
Senior pitcher Alexa Good came in relief and had a pair of strikeouts to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Grizzlies tallied 11 hits in the victory, led by three hits from Owen. Gallegos collected two hits in the second game.
“We were focused on putting together quality at-bats and moving runners when necessary. We executed across the board offensively today. It was very encouraging to see the offense as productive as it was in the doubleheader,” said Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg.
