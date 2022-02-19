LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of dominating sweeps against NCAA Division II opponents Saturday afternoon in the Grizzly Invitational from the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies defeated Bluefield State College (W.Va.) 4-0 before a scoring a 5-0 triumph against Atlantis University (Fla.) concluded the busy day.
The victories helped head coach Chase Hodges achieve his 600th career coaching victory. That achievement came with a triumph by the women’s team later in the day.
Against Bluefield State, a 6-4 victory by the No. 1 doubles team of Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone, both seniors, provided GGC with a 1-0 lead. Senior Daniel Czepielewski and junior Matthias Haim had earlier picked up a 6-3 triumph in the No. 2 match.
In singles, the tournament host added to its lead with victories by freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec, who won 12 of the 13 games on the No. 6 court; sophomore Alex Gurmendi, by 6-2, 6-1 scores at No. 2; and Haim, at the top of the lineup.
Against Atlantis, the Grizzlies clinched the doubles point with victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. Senior Vicente Lagos teamed with Perez Le Tiec for a 6-0 victory at No. 3 before Gurmendi and Haim registered a 6-3 win at No. 2 for the 1-0 advantage.
Caratini led singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 3 while Perez Le Tiec won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6. Haim and Lagos followed with victories on the No. 1 and No. 5 courts, respectively, to clinch the victory.
“Overall, it was a good day," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We wanted to see how guys performed in different spots. That’s why we made some adjustments to the lineup, moving Matthias (Haim) up to No. 1 singles. I was impressed with how well he played.”
