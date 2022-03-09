LAWRENCEVILLE – The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored 32 runs across its three-game series sweep of Grace College (Ind.) after earning 16-0 and 2-1 victories Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (16-10) were leading 8-0 in the top of the third inning after rain suspended Tuesday’s action. When play resumed Wednesday, the hosts added three runs in the bottom half of the third inning before tallying five runs one inning later.
GGC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from junior Lea McFadden.
Two wild pitches opened the gates for the seven-run second inning – on only four hits. McFadden’s single to right field scored freshman Kayla Good and Pelaez to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead. Gallegos brought home a pair of runs with a double to right field.
Junior Alexa Good struck out the side in the first inning and added two more strikeouts in the second inning. The right hander carried a perfect game with two outs in the fifth inning before Grace (3-6) got a base hit to left field for its only base runner of the game. Good recorded 11 strikeouts in the dominant pitching performance.
In Wednesday’s second game, GGC used a two-run fourth inning to secure the victory. Trailing 1-0, the Grizzlies took advantage of a Grace throwing error to tie the game. The defensive mistake following a sacrifice bunt from freshman Angelica Gallegos allowed freshman pinch runner Lindzie Owen to score from first base. Then, sophomore Josie Haulk added a sacrifice fly to bring home Gallegos for the 2-1 edge.
Freshman relief pitcher Mollie Peacock struck out two batters across 3 1/3 hitless innings to pick up the victory. After a one-out walk in the sixth inning Good entered the contest and secured the victory. She recorded the final five outs for her first save of the 2022 season.
Senior Piper Wagner led the Grizzlies by going 2-for-3 and reaching base all three times in Wednesday’s second game. She also collected two hits earlier in the day’s suspended-play game.
“The team showed a lot of good things in this midweek series," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We hit the ball really well and our pitchers threw really well. We were able to show that we have a dynamic pitching staff. I was proud of how Piper (Wagner) and Alexa (Good) stepped up. You want your seniors and veterans to do their best in these moments. They did just that.”
