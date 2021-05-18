SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team was unable to hold onto a one-run lead late in falling 8-5 to No. 2 seed Hope International University (Calif.) in the winner’s section of the Santa Barbara Bracket in Tuesday’s NAIA Opening Round games at Westmont College.
The Grizzlies (43-10) took a 5-2 lead after the top of the sixth inning before Hope International (29-13) rallied behind two runs in the sixth inning and three additional runs during the next frame.
Junior Livingston Morris hit a solo home run in the third inning after senior Griffin Keller connected on a solo home run during the first inning. That gave GGC an early 2-1 lead.
By the end of the third GGC had taken a 3-1 advantage as junior Nick Barnes had an RBI single.
A few innings later, junior Austin Bates delivered a run-scoring single to bring home sophomore Myles McKisic. A bases-loaded walk to junior Gabe Howell pushed GGC’s lead to 5-2.
However, the Royals answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame following Robert Mattei’s two-run single. Hope International then benefitted from an RBI triple and an infield single to grab a 6-5 advantage in the seventh inning. A sacrifice fly later in the inning added an insurance run for a 7-5 lead.
The Royals added a solo home run in the eighth inning to complete the comeback.
Hope International outhit GGC by a 13-8 margin. Bates and Keller each recorded two hits for the Grizzlies.
GGC will need to win three straight elimination games over the next two days to win the Santa Barbara Bracket. The first elimination game will be on Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. pacific time against either No. 4 seed University of Saint Katherine or Westmont. That opponent will be decided during Tuesday’s final game.
