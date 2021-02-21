LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA No.1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team remained undefeated this spring following a 7-0 home victory against No. 14-ranked Montreat College (N.C.) in Saturday’s action at the Grizzly Invitational from the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (7-0) grabbed the doubles point when the duo of junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska won 6-2 on the No. 2 court. Senior Emerald Able and freshman Ale Ferrer won all six games at No. 3 doubles to claim the first victory of the afternoon.
Montreat’s No. 1 doubles team registered a 6-3 victory, but the Grizzlies had already recorded wins on the other two courts to grab the match’s doubles point.
In singles, GGC scored straight-set victories in five of the six singles matches. Genovese earned an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory on the No. 1 court, while sophomore Tereza Koplova won a three-set thriller at No. 2 singles. Koplova won the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 after the two players traded 6-3 set scores.
The bottom of the Grizzlies’ lineup shined once again, with freshman Marta Maestro winning all 12 games on the No. 6 court to give GGC a 2-0 lead. Freshman Selina Pichler registered a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 3 singles before freshman Iryna Lysykh clinched the team victory with a 6-0, 6-1 victory on the No. 5 court.
Ferrer rounded out GGC’s winners with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles.
“The women are on quite a roll and playing very well," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I’m really pleased with how Maria and Tereza performed at the top of our lineup. Those are two quality wins against good opponents. To win this match by a 7-0 score is pretty impressive.”
Georgia Gwinnett College’s women’s tennis program has now won 26 consecutive matches dating back to the 2019 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.