LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team split a Saturday doubleheader with Campbellsville University (Ky.), winning the opener 5-3 before losing the finale 13-7 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The loss broke the team’s nine-game winning streak.
Junior right fielder Nick Barnes hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning to give the Grizzlies a 5-3 advantage in the opener. His home run over the left field wall capped a four-run inning. Junior designated hitter Livingston Morris added a RBI double earlier in the inning.
GGC (21-7) would tie the game at 1-1 following a first-inning home run from senior left fielder Griffin Keller. The Tigers (8-9) would take a 3-1 lead after pushing across two runs in the second inning.
Senior right hander Hunter Dollander improved to 6-1 on the season, tossing five innings in the opener. Freshman left hander Tyler Clayton pitched a scoreless sixth inning before senior reliever Hunter Caudelle secured his third save of the season by tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
In the nightcap, Campbellsville tallied 16 hits and broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run double from Grant McQueary in the sixth inning. The Tigers added three more runs in the seventh inning.
Morris hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the team’s third home run of the day. The Grizzlies took a 6-5 lead one inning later before Campbellsville’s final push.
