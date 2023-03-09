Pelaez hit.jpg

Sydney Pelaez swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored five unanswered runs to win the opener 5-1 only to see Saint Xavier University (Illinois) turn the tables for a 10-8 loss that split Thursday’s doubleheader at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (14-5) pushed three runs across in the third inning in the first contest. Senior Lea McFadden hit a run-scoring double to square the contest at 1-1. Sophomore Angelica Gallegos followed with an RBI groundout to second base and junior Kloey Goins capped the big offensive frame with a run-scoring single.

