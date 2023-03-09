LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored five unanswered runs to win the opener 5-1 only to see Saint Xavier University (Illinois) turn the tables for a 10-8 loss that split Thursday’s doubleheader at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (14-5) pushed three runs across in the third inning in the first contest. Senior Lea McFadden hit a run-scoring double to square the contest at 1-1. Sophomore Angelica Gallegos followed with an RBI groundout to second base and junior Kloey Goins capped the big offensive frame with a run-scoring single.
Junior Josie Haulk added to GGC’s lead one inning later with a two-run single up the middle.
That offensive performance was enough for sophomore starting pitcher Annalise Wood, who recorded 11 strikeouts and scattered seven hits in the complete-game victory.
In the second game, the Grizzlies responded from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to score one run in the home half of the opening frame while adding six runs in the next two innings to grab a 7-4 advantage.
Senior Sydney Pelaez led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run over the right field fence — her third homer of the season. Consecutive two-run singles by Pelaez and Haulk in the second inning gave GGC a 5-4 lead.
However, Saint Xavier (12-8) answered by scoring runs in the final four innings. The Cougars eventually overcame an 8-7 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning and then plating the go-ahead run on a two-run double from Sarah Bowen in the seventh inning.
Pelaez went 6-for-8 and scored four runs during the doubleheader. Goins collected two hits in both games.
