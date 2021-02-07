LAWRENCEVILLE – It took the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s offense a little while to warm up, but once it did the Grizzlies exploded for three home runs in winning the nightcap of Sunday’s two games against nationally ranked opponents in the Grizzly Invitational at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (1-2) defeated No. 17-ranked Reinhardt University 10-5 after dropping an 8-6 contest to No. 8 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
“This weekend presented opportunities for us to learn and grow," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Our offense started to click as the day went along. It took us a couple of games to get there, but the Reinhardt game was more like how our offense can perform.”
Senior Kyle Harvey connected on a solo home run over the left field fence in the second inning to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Junior Livingston Morris added a two-run home run one inning later as the team’s lead grew to 4-1.
Then, things broke open with a three-run seventh inning to build a 9-4 advantage. Senior Griffin Keller hit his first homer of the season in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.
Junior pitcher Gavin Heltemes struck out nine batters and scattered two hits across four innings to pick up the first victory of the young spring season. The team’s four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the contest. Senior Hunter Caudelle struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning during his first action of 2021.
Morris led the Grizzlies’ 11-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-5 with three RBI and scoring two runs. Sophomore Jake Defries and Keller each added two hits.
GGC scored in all but one inning against the Eagles.
Earlier, Cumberlands scored three runs in the first inning and pushed across three runs in the eighth inning to conclude play in the Grizzly Invitational with a 3-0 record. The Grizzlies attempted a comeback by scoring four runs in the eighth inning. Keller hit a two-run double in the big inning.
