LAWRENCEVILLE — Sophomore Annalise Wood struck out 15 batters as the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split two challenging games in the Grizzly Classic at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
First, the Grizzlies (6-1) defeated No. 20 Campbellsville University (Ky.) 4-0 before losing to NCAA Division II Georgia Southwestern University 9-5.
GGC pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat the Tigers (3-2) for the second consecutive day. Sophomore Emerson Hall hit a line drive single to right field that scored sophomore Angelica Gallegos to break open a scoreless duel. A few batters later, junior Josie Haulk hit a fielder’s choice that allowed Hall to score. Meanwhile, junior Kendall Parks scored from second base following a throwing error on Haulk’s ground ball.
Sophomore Jane Hoover hit an RBI double to bring home junior Kloey Goins with an insurance run in the sixth inning, giving the hosts a decisive 4-0 advantage.
That’s all Wood would need in the pitching circle. The right hander tossed 15 strikeouts, one shy of the single-game school record she set against Ohio Christian University on February 8, 2023. Wood set down nine straight Tigers by strikeout from the second through fourth innings.
Senior Sydney Pelaez collected three of GGC’s nine hits in the contest.
In the nightcap, Georgia Southwestern (7-2) scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to overcome an early 3-0 GGC lead.
The Hurricanes’ Kimmy Singer tied the contest, 3-3, following an RBI single through the right side of the infield. Jaelyn Flynn gave the visitors a 4-3 lead with a run-scoring single and Zoe Willis added an infield single to bring home the team’s sixth run of the frame. Hailey Pinette capped the big inning with an RBI fielder’s choice to give the team a 9-3 lead.
The Grizzlies attempted a comeback as Goins drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close the gap to 9-5.
Earlier, sophomore Lindzie Owen and senior Lea McFadden collected back-to-back RBI singles, both with two outs, to give the team a 2-0 first-inning lead. Pelaez connected on a sacrifice fly one inning later to stretch the team’s lead to three runs.
“I was pleased with how we battled and competed against a very good Campbellsville team," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "I wish we were a little more buttoned up in that one inning (fourth frame) against Georgia Southwestern. That game was much more competitive than that inning or the final score would indicate. However, it’s February and it’s the time to learn from these things."
