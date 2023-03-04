JR23GGC54.jpg
Jeff Robinson

LAWRENCEVILLE – Every pitch, hit and defensive mistake were crucial elements as Georgia Gwinnett College and the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) split a doubleheader in Saturday’s matchup of quality NAIA softball programs at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The No. 14-ranked Grizzlies (11-4) scored four runs in the fifth inning to rally for a 5-2 victory in the nightcap after the Red Storm (3-5), receiving votes in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, won the opener 1-0 with an unearned run in the sixth inning.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.