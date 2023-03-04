LAWRENCEVILLE – Every pitch, hit and defensive mistake were crucial elements as Georgia Gwinnett College and the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) split a doubleheader in Saturday’s matchup of quality NAIA softball programs at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The No. 14-ranked Grizzlies (11-4) scored four runs in the fifth inning to rally for a 5-2 victory in the nightcap after the Red Storm (3-5), receiving votes in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, won the opener 1-0 with an unearned run in the sixth inning.
GGC and Rio Grande are very familiar programs, having been matched up during the 2019 and 2021 NAIA Opening Rounds in Lawrenceville.
Junior Josie Haulk provided the big hit for the Grizzlies in the nightcap, with a two-run bases-loaded single as the hosts took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. A throwing error on the hit allowed for a third run to score.
Freshman Enna Lackey and sophomore Lindzie Owen opened the frame with infield singles. A third single from senior Sydney Pelaez loaded the bases with no outs for Haulk’s productive at-bat.
Senior Lea McFadden followed with a single to right field that brought home Haulk for GGC’s decisive fifth run of the game.
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood struck out 13 batters and scattered four hits in the complete-game victory. She allowed two unearned runs in improving to 6-1 inside the pitching circle while lowering her earned run average to 0.29 after 48.3 innings in eight appearances.
Hits and runs were sparse in the opener, with both teams managing to get just four hits over the seven innings. Rio Grande plated the only run on Christen Risner’s RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.
GGC starting pitcher Alexa Good (4-1) had five strikeouts in suffering her first loss of the season. Meanwhile, Rio Grande pitcher Samantha Campolo matched that effort with five strikeouts to collect the win.
All three runs allowed by the Grizzlies in the doubleheader were unearned.
“Our speed put pressure on Rio Grande’s defense. We made a good adjustment in the second game. We’re looking to see how those adjustments continue in tomorrow’s doubleheader,” said Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg.
