CLEVELAND – The No. 15-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team used a seven-run third inning to split a doubleheader Thursday evening at Truett-McConnell University, losing the opener 6-0 before responding with a 14-5 in six innings in the second game.
The doubleheader split gave GGC (30-16) its eighth season in program history with at least 30 victories.
Trailing 1-0 in the second contest, junior Sydney Pelaez tied the contest with a run-scoring double to jumpstart the big offensive inning. Junior Lea McFadden collected an RBI-scoring single to give the visitors a 3-1 advantage. Sophomore Kloey Goins added a sacrifice fly before freshman Jane Hoover hit an infield single to bring home the seventh run of the frame.
Pelaez smashed a grand slam in the fifth inning to drive in her fifth run of the game and give GGC a commanding 12-4 lead. Sophomore Lani Trent led off the sixth inning with a home run.
The Grizzlies tallied nine hits and received seven walks in the victory. Truett-McConnell (28-23) also committed four defensive errors, including three during GGC’s decisive seven-run third inning.
Pelaez went 2-for-4 and had five runs batted in to lead the team’s nine-hit offensive attack. McFadden and Hoover also had two hits for the visitors.
In the opener, the Bears scored three runs in the first inning and added two more runs one inning later to hold a 5-0 lead that paved the way for the victory.
