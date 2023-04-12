Wood pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

BRUNSWICK — The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team completed a successful midweek road trip after splitting a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at No. 21 College of Coastal Georgia.

The Grizzlies (31-8) picked up a 4-0 victory in the nightcap to rebound from dropping the first game 4-2. The team went 3-1 during the road trip after sweeping USC Beaufort on Tuesday.

