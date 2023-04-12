BRUNSWICK — The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team completed a successful midweek road trip after splitting a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at No. 21 College of Coastal Georgia.
The Grizzlies (31-8) picked up a 4-0 victory in the nightcap to rebound from dropping the first game 4-2. The team went 3-1 during the road trip after sweeping USC Beaufort on Tuesday.
In what is becoming a customary occurrence, sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood was spectacular inside the circle in the second game. She struck out 16 batters, including eight straight in the middle innings of the two-hit shutout, her ninth of the season. Wood retired the final 16 batters she faced to improve her record to 16-1 and surpassed the 200-strikeout plateau for the season.
Offensively, freshman Enna Lackey put the visitors on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning of the second game with a two-out RBI double that scored junior Logan Oller from first base.
One inning later, junior Kloey Goins had a sacrifice fly to right field for a 2-0 GGC advantage. The team pushed across two more runs in the sixth frame. Lackey once again produced a run with a single and a subsequent throwing error allowed junior Kendall Parks to scamper home with another tally to the scoreboard. Junior Josie Haulk added a run-scoring single later in the inning.
The Grizzlies tallied 12 hits in the victory.
In the opener, Coastal Georgia’s Malarie Peacock connected on a two-run home run to left field to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. The round tripper came just after the Grizzlies had tied the contest on Haulk’s RBI single up the middle that scored freshman Madison Rodgers. Sophomore Lindzie Owen had a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to cut the host’s lead to 2-1.
Kayla Rowell hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give Coastal Georgia an early 2-0 lead.
Owen paced GGC’s offensive attack for the day, going 4-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases. She had a 2-for-2 performance and two steals in the second contest.
Lackey drove in a pair of runs and was 2-for-3 in the second contest. Senior Lea McFadden, Haulk and Oller each had two hits for the Grizzlies in Wednesday’s finale.
“We knew we would be facing good competition as Coastal Georgia had been 14-0 at home entering today. Good teams bounce back and that’s what we did in the second game, when we played much better and were able to manufacture some runs when we did threaten (to score). Annalise (Wood) has a bulldog mentality and thrives in competitive situations. She doesn’t give in and was outstanding for us once again,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
