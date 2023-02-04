LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitchers recorded 31 strikeouts in splitting Friday’s season-opening doubleheader against Indiana Wesleyan University, winning the opener 5-1 before the Wildcats answered with a 6-4 win in the nightcap at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (1-1), ranked No. 7 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, struck out 15 batters in the first-game victory and surpassed that total by one in the nightcap.
Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams tallied seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings in picking up his first win of the season. Sophomore left hander Gabe White added four more strikeouts in 2.2 innings of relief before senior Jonathan Haab shut the door on a potential Indiana Wesleyan comeback with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Haab got back-to-back strikeouts during a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning to maintain GGC’s 5-1 lead.
The hosts used a four-run fourth inning to break open a 1-1 deadlock in the first game. Junior Devin Warner connected on a home run over the right field fence to give the Grizzlies the lead for good at 2-1. Later in the same frame, junior Jon Ponder hit a two-run home run to center field to account for the 5-1 advantage.
In the nightcap, GGC battled back from a two-run deficit twice to tie the contest before the Wildcats (1-1) took the lead for good with a two-run seventh inning.
Junior Tyler Clayton recorded 10 strikeouts across 4.1 innings in relief. Sophomore Ben Harris had five strikeouts in the starting assignment and sophomore Spencer Rife added another strikeout over 2.2 innings of relief. That accounted for the team’s 16-strikeout game performance.
“Our pitching was impressive and definitely kept us in both games. I’m pleased with the quality of the arms and aggressive makeup of our pitching staff,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
The Grizzlies got on the scoreboard in the second inning on an RBI double from Ponder. He later stole third base and scored following a throwing error to tie the contest at 2-2.
Sophomore Brody Parkerson hit a solo home run in the fourth inning before a run-scoring single by sophomore Braxton Meguiar one inning later once again tied the game at 4-4.
Indiana Wesleyan, which received votes in the Preseason Top 25 poll, regained the lead for good with consecutive two-out hits by Caleb Engelsman and MJ Stavola in the seventh inning.
“There’s was a lot to take away from this doubleheader," Sheetinger said. "Pitching is going to be ahead of hitting at this point in the season. What I like about this group is that today’s outcomes will inspire the players to work even harder to improve. These games will make our new guys better."
