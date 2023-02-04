LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitchers recorded 31 strikeouts in splitting Friday’s season-opening doubleheader against Indiana Wesleyan University, winning the opener 5-1 before the Wildcats answered with a 6-4 win in the nightcap at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (1-1), ranked No. 7 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, struck out 15 batters in the first-game victory and surpassed that total by one in the nightcap.

