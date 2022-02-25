COLUMBUS – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split a pair of one-run games Friday to open play in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, defeating Ave Maria University (Fla.) 4-3 before falling to No. 10 Campbellsville University (Ky.) 3-2.
Both games featured the go-ahead run being scored with two outs in the seventh inning.
The Grizzlies (7-7) started their first-game rally against Ave Maria with junior pinch hitter Brooke Parker having a single to center field. Sophomore Josie Haulk followed by beating out an infield single to move replacement runner sophomore Logan Oller into scoring position for the potential tying run. That happened when sophomore Kloey Goins lined a double to left-center field to score Oller and then Haulk hustled all the way from first base for GGC’s fourth walk-off victory of the season.
GGC had tied the contest at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a two-run single from freshman Angelica Gallegos. Ave Maria (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the inning behind two-out RBI singles from Ashley Nelson and Elena Dybiec.
The Florida opponent regained the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth inning and maintained that one-run advantage until GGC’s seventh-inning heroics.
Junior Alexa Good picked up her sixth win of the season by not allowing an earned run in throughout the complete-game performance. The right hander struck out five batters to improve her record to 6-3 for 2022.
In the nightcap, Campbellsville (4-2) turned the tables in that game with a go-ahead three-run home run to right-center field.
Earlier, senior Piper Wagner hit her fourth home run of the season to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI ground out from Oller pushed the advantage to 2-0 in the second inning.
Freshman Kailyn Berry managed to get the first two outs in the top of the seventh inning before a walk and a fielding error brought up Sam McKee for the critical blast.
