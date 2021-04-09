LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team took different routes to split a doubleheader against Webber International University (Fla.) on Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
After the Grizzlies won the opener 5-3, the Warriors came back to score 13 runs over the last three innings to take the second game 16-9. That setback broke the team’s seven-game winning streak.
GGC (28-8) tied the opener, 2-2, on a base hit from sophomore Jake Defries in the third inning. Run-scoring singles from senior Griffin Keller and junior Austin Bates one inning later gave the hosts a 4-2 lead. An insurance run was added in the seventh inning.
Senior pitcher Hunter Caudelle tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to record his fourth save of the season. Senior starter Hunter Dollander scattered seven hits across six innings to pick up the victory.
In the second game, GGC took a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning when senior Kyle Harvey scored following a wild pitch and a balk allowed junior Cord Johnson to score.
However, Webber International (25-17) answered with six runs in the seventh inning before adding three more runs in the eighth inning. The Warriors capped their strong finish with four runs in the ninth frame. The visitors scored their 16 runs on 16 hits in the contest.
GGC’s Bates tallied three hits in the opener while Defries registered three hits in the second contest.
