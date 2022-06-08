Leading the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team in nine offensive statistics has earned senior Piper Wagner honors on the first 2022 NAIA All-America team, as announced Wednesday, June 8, by the national organization.
Wagner, the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year, received All-America honors for the fourth time in her career. She becomes the fourth player in program history to be named a first-team All-American.
GGC’s softball program has had 15 NAIA All-Americans in its 10-year history.
Wagner garnered similar first All-America team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The shortstop led the Grizzlies in nine offensive statistics during the 2022 season, including batting average (.405), runs batted in (55), runs scored (49), doubles (18), and triples (3). She also set a single-season school record with 12 home runs.
The Marietta native finished her career with program records for home runs (24), doubles (59) and total bases (343). Wagner also ranks among the top five GGC players all-time for batting average (.394), games played (201), games started (190), hits (204), runs batted in (133), runs scored (129), and slugging percentage (.662).
Georgia Gwinnett College posted a 36-20 record this spring and were ranked No. 12 in the final poll of the regular season. The Grizzlies won the inaugural CAC tournament title and hosted the NAIA Opening Round for the sixth consecutive postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.