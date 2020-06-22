Georgia Gwinnett College junior softball player Holly Janco has been recognized by the Association of Independent Institutions for exhibiting several of Grizzly Athletics’ core values.
Janco has been named the conference’s nominee for the NAIA’s 2020 A.O. Duer Scholarship, presented by Daktronics. The award has been presented annually since 1967 to junior male and female student-athletes based upon outstanding scholarship, character and citizenship.
Duer was the NAIA’s former executive secretary during a 26-year career of service to the national organization.
Janco has been a staple in the GGC infield since her inaugural collegiate season in 2018. That’s when the second baseman from Auburn, Ga., was named the A.I.I. Freshman of the Year, a first all-conference team performer and most outstanding player of the league’s softball championship tournament.
That’s also the season in which the Grizzlies secured a No. 1 national ranking and advanced to the NAIA World Series — both first-time events in program history. The team finished the year with a 53-6 record.
Then, in 2019, GGC reached the semifinal round of the NAIA World Series.
Janco has started 136 of 138 games of her collegiate career, has legged out 16 triples and scored 82 runs. She has a .336 career batting average.
Off the diamond, Janco was named to the Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America in 2020. The pre-elementary education major has been an active member in GGC’s Council for Student-Athletes and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has led fellow student-athletes in an Operation Christmas Child campus initiative and organized a mission trip to Honduras during the winter of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.