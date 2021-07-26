Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore softball players Alexa Good and Sydney Pelaez have been honored for their athletic and academic success as second-team Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The duo was selected by sports information directors from throughout the country for academic achievements during their college careers and athletic accomplishments from the 2021 season. GGC’s Office of Athletics has recorded 24 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and had at least one selection for five consecutive years.
Student-athletes needed a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average, attended their current institution for a full calendar year, and be selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
Good, a pitcher from Pembroke Pines, Florida, garnered second-team All-America honors by the NAIA and National Fastpitch Coaches Association during the 2021 season. She earned the Association of Independent Institutions Pitcher of the Year award after posting a 21-4 record and a 1.58 earned run average this spring.
The elementary education major set a single-season school record with 225 strikeouts. Good started 26 of her 31 pitching appearances and had 10 shutouts this season.
Pelaez, a catcher from Tampa, Florida, is a three-time All-A.I.I. selection and was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2019. She tied for team-high honors with 34 runs batted in during the 2021 campaign, when she connected on three home runs and legged out 19 doubles.
The political science major has started 110 games in her career and batted .355 with 108 hits. Pelaez had a go-ahead RBI double in the championship game of the 2019 NAIA Opening Round to send the Grizzlies to the World Series. GGC would reach the semifinal round that season for the program’s deepest postseason run. Pelaez also hit a walk-off home run in the championship game of the 2021 A.I.I. Softball Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.