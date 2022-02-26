COLUMBUS – The offense and pitching shined brightly as the nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team registered a pair of victories Saturday at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, defeating Indiana University Southeast 6-0 and Lawrence Tech University (Mich.) 13-5.
The Grizzlies (9-7) recorded a season-high 18 hits in the second game, smashed two home runs in the first outing, and had a pitcher with eight-strikeout efforts across both games to improve their record to 3-1 in this year’s classic.
GGC raced out to an early 2-0 lead in Saturday’s first game when senior Piper Wagner hit a two-run home run in the first inning. The round tripper was Wagner’s second at the NFCA Leadoff Classic and fifth on the season.
Sophomore Lani Trent extended GGC’s lead to 3-0 in the third inning with an RBI single. Wagner led off the frame with a double and advanced to third base following a wild pitch.
A few innings later, the Grizzlies broke the game open as junior Sydney Pelaez led off the fifth inning with her first homer of 2022. Freshman Angelica Gallegos added an RBI single to give GGC a 5-0 advantage.
That was enough run support for junior pitcher Alexa Good, who struck out eight batters and scattered four hits across six innings. Her younger sister, freshman Kayla Good, came in and tossed a scoreless seventh inning in her collegiate debut.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored five runs in the second inning to build a 5-1 lead. Sophomore Logan Oller hit a two-run double to right field to give GGC a 3-1 lead. RBI singles from freshman Jane Hoover and sophomore Kloey Goins later in the frame added to the offensive outburst.
Lawrence Tech got within a run, 6-5, after the third inning, but the Grizzlies answered with a solo run in the fifth before pushing across six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Hoover once again delivered a two-run single. Junior Brooke Parker collected a run-scoring single before Goins drove in the team’s 13th run of the game with another hit.
Alexa Good duplicated her first-game effort with eight strikeouts in the second outing, this time in relief, to pick up the victory to improve to 8-3 inside the pitching circle for 2022.
Junior Lea McFadden and Gallegos each had three of the team’s 18 hits against Lawrence Tech while Goins joined Pelaez, Trent, Oller and Hoover in each having two hits in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.