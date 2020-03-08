GULF SHORES, Ala. – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team added a pair of impressive victories in Saturday’s play at the Gulf Coast Invitational, defeating the nationally ranked University of Houston-Victoria 3-2 and perennial south region contender LSU Alexandria 4-0 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The No. 10-ranked Grizzlies (12-7) got a dominant starting pitching performance from freshman Gracie Hogg against Houston-Victoria, ranked No. 23 in the first NAIA regular-season poll. The right hander scattered three hits and retired 15 straight batters at one point in the contest.
GGC pushed across one run in the first and second innings to grab an early 2-1 lead. A RBI single from senior Sydney Willhite in the opening frame tied the contest. Then, freshman Josie Haulk executed a squeeze bunt in the second inning to give the team a 2-1 lead.
A sacrifice fly from junior Holly Janco in the fifth inning added a key insurance run. Houston-Victoria (8-9) scored a run in the seventh inning after a base hit from Maricruz Martinez.
Against LSU Alexandria, the Grizzlies scored twice in the first inning to grab early momentum. RBI ground outs from senior RaeQuinn Rossetti and sophomore Sydney Pelaez provided the scoring.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a run-scoring single from junior Piper Wagner.
Hogg would pick up her second victory of the day with 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher sophomore Alexa Good, who had three strikeouts in 3.2 innings in the center circle.
Willhite led GGC’s offensive attack by going 5-for-7 at the plate. The Grizzlies collected 17 hits across the two games.
Georgia Gwinnett College has won three of its four games at this weekend’s Gulf Coast Invitational, with two more games scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 8.
