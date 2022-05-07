LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Alexa Good put herself in the school’s record book and a special place in history by tossing the program’s first perfect game in the Grizzlies’ 1-0 victory against Cottey College (Mo.) to capture the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship title Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (35-18) won all three games in the inaugural CAC championship tournament. It is the program’s fifth straight conference tournament championship and sixth overall title. They will now play in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championship tournament, being contested May 16-18 in Lawrenceville.
GGC made an early run stand up as the margin of victory, with freshman Angelica Gallegos hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home freshman Lindzie Owen in the top of the first inning.
Good was brilliant inside the pitching circle, with the right hander striking out six batters while not allowing a Cottey baserunner. She didn’t allow a hit or walk and didn’t hit an opposing batter – requisites of a perfect game.
“I trusted my defense (inducing 10 ground outs and five flyouts among her 21 batters faced) and knew that if they could play behind me that we would score enough runs offensively,” said Good, who was named the 2022 CAC Softball Championship’s Most Outstanding Player. She was the winning pitcher in all three tournament victories.
She added, “I was able to keep them off balance with my changeup. Sydney (Pelaez) and I were on the same page (pitcher-catcher battery) throughout this tournament. Cottey is a very good offensive team and by hitting my spots, I was able to have success.”
The Grizzlies had chances to break the game open, but Cottey (30-15) pitcher Brooke Vicory made quality pitches to keep the Comets within a run. GGC loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth inning after an intentional walk to senior Piper Wagner. However, a hard hit ball from junior Lea McFadden was caught in left field to end the threat.
GGC tallied nine hits in the contest with Wagner going 2-for-2 at the plate. Junior Sydney Pelaez and Owen also collected two hits in the victory. McFadden, Pelaez and Wagner were each named to the all-tournament team for their strong play in the postseason event.
“It has been incredible to see this team come together this week, while teammates helping teammates to win this championship. Alexa (Good) is capable of this kind of performance, but it takes everyone (offensively and defensively) to win a championship and have a perfect game. It is an incredible moment and achievement for Alexa,” said Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.