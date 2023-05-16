LAWRENCEVILLE — Back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the second inning paved the way for the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to advance to the championship round of the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket with a 7-1 victory over No. 3 seed Indiana Tech on Tuesday morning at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

For the second straight postseason game, the Grizzlies (42-10; No. 8 NAIA national ranking) rebounded after allowing a run in the top of the first inning. This time they answered with seven unanswered runs.

