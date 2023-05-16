LAWRENCEVILLE — Back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the second inning paved the way for the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to advance to the championship round of the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket with a 7-1 victory over No. 3 seed Indiana Tech on Tuesday morning at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
For the second straight postseason game, the Grizzlies (42-10; No. 8 NAIA national ranking) rebounded after allowing a run in the top of the first inning. This time they answered with seven unanswered runs.
GGC took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the first frame after two clutch at-bats in the middle of the batting lineup. First, senior Lea McFadden hit an infield RBI single to score classmate Sydney Pelaez with the tying score. Then, junior Kloey Goins drove in sophomore Lindzie Owen with a sacrifice fly to right field for the lead.
One inning later, consecutive two-out RBI singles by junior Josie Haulk and Owen plated three runs and extended the tournament host’s lead to 5-1. Owen’s base hit to center field brought home a pair of runs.
Pelaez added a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning before Haulk lined a run-scoring double in the sixth inning.
Along the way the Grizzlies managed to outhit Indiana Tech (41-11) by a 10-2 margin, with freshman Enna Lackey, Haulk and Owen tallying two hits apiece in the victory. Pelaez scored twice from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood improved to 22-2 this season inside the circle. This time she struck out 12 batters across seven strong innings and the only run scored by Indiana Tech was unearned.
The championship round is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 17, starting at noon. GGC is one victory away from advancing to the NAIA World Series for the third time in program history.
“Our offense really executed today. We learned from Monday’s game (4-1 win over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods) that we needed to get two-out hits. We came back and did that today,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
