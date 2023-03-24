LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team turned clutch hits into a pair of 4-1 and 2-0 victories Friday afternoon to open a weekend series against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (24-5) extended their winning streak to 10 games and are now 20-5 during the current 25-game home stand that ends with Saturday’s doubleheader.
Junior Claire Garney lined a go-ahead double to score a pair of runs in the sixth inning that were decisive in Friday’s opening game. The extra-base hit broke a 1-1 deadlock. An infield single by sophomore Lindzie Owen capped the team’s three-run frame.
GGC scored an unearned run in the first inning of that game as senior Sydney Pelaez touched home plate following a throwing error on a ground ball.
Lindsey Wilson (10-12) tied the game, 1-1, with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Then in the second contest, senior Lea McFadden legged out a two-run triple down the right field line to give the hosts a 2-0 fifth-inning advantage that stood up as the final score.
Amidst the opportunistic hitting was even-more clutch performances within the Grizzlies’ pitching circle.
Sophomore pitcher Kailyn Berry struck out five batters and worked around seven hits to pick up the first-game victory. The reigning Continental Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week picked up her fifth win of the season.
Sophomore Annalise Wood recorded 15 strikeouts and scattered just two hits in tossing her fifth shutout of the season. She improved to 10-1 and lowered her earned run average to 0.37 in 74.2 innings so far this spring.
“The stretch drive of any season brings quality-over-quantity hits being the deciding factor in games. We need to continue improving in making our in-game adjustments. Those are the situations that made the difference late in both games,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
