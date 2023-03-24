Wood pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team turned clutch hits into a pair of 4-1 and 2-0 victories Friday afternoon to open a weekend series against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (24-5) extended their winning streak to 10 games and are now 20-5 during the current 25-game home stand that ends with Saturday’s doubleheader.

