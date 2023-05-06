23_05_06 Softball Banner photo2.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's softball team poses for a photo after winning the Continental Athletic Conference championship on May 6, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — When the going got tough, the top-seed Georgia Gwinnett College softball team put together one of this season’s strongest performances to capture the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Softball championship with a 6-1 victory over USC Beaufort on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (40-10; ranked No. 8 nationally) were playing their third game in the tournament against the No. 4-seeded Sand Sharks, and seventh meeting between the teams since April 4. The final showdown was necessary after the South Carolina visitors opened Saturday with an 8-6 extra-winning win.

