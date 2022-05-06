LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Lea McFadden lined a walk-off single to center field in the Grizzlies’ 7-6 come-from-behind extra-inning victory against Cottey College (Mo.) on Friday afternoon in the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (34-18) have advanced to the tournament’s championship round on Saturday, May 7, starting at noon. It was the team’s eighth walk-off victory of the season.
McFadden went 3-for-5 for the day and drove in four runs for the Grizzlies, including tallies that tied the game, putting the game into extra inning, and then the eventual game-winner.
With the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning, GGC completed the comeback with freshman Angelica Gallegos leading off with a single and moving to second base on a fly out. McFadden then had her game-winning effort with a walk-off single.
“I was looking for a pitch to drive and get it to the outfield in order to score Angelica (Gallegos). I was seeing the ball really well today and I am glad to come through for the team,” said McFadden about her key hits.
Cottey (28-14), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, seemed to be in command after scoring six runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. Alyssa Montoya gave the Comets a 3-1 lead with a bases-clearing triple. Karina Ramirez followed with an infield run-scoring single before Lacey Cruz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the final run of the team’s big offensive inning.
However, GGC proved to have an answer. Sophomore Josie Haulk hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score sophomore Lani Trent in the bottom half of the second inning. A few batters later, in a bases-loaded situation, senior Piper Wagner lined a single to center field that brought home a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 6-4.
McFadden delivered her first clutch at-bat of the contest in the fourth inning with a game-tying two-run single to right field.
Junior relief pitcher Alexa Good, who entered in the second inning, tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and recorded eight strikeouts. The right hander allowed just two hits to earn the victory. Good got a strikeout to strand Cottey’s potential go-ahead run at second base in the seventh inning, keeping the two teams deadlocked at 6-6.
“It was another all-around team effort today," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "The girls gave great effort throughout the game. Alexa (Good) kept us in the game and our offense put good at bats together to get back into the game."
