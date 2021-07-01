Georgia Gwinnett College softball players Alexa Good, Holly Janco and Sydney Pelaez have been recognized for their classroom and diamond successes as Academic All-District Softball Team selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Student-athletes were eligible for district honors after earning 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year, and having strong 2021 softball seasons.
All three GGC student-athletes are now placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America team consideration.
Janco and Pelaez have earned academic district honors for the second consecutive season.
Good, a sophomore elementary education major from Pembroke Pines, Florida, set a single-season school pitching record with 225 strikeouts and tied a school record with 14 strikeouts on three occasions. Her 21-4 record and 1.58 earned run average earned Association of Independent Institutions’ 2021 Pitcher of the Year recognition and second-team All-American honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and NAIA.
Janco, a junior elementary education major, earned all-A.I.I. honors after having a .371 batting average, 43 hits and 19 runs scored. The infielder from Auburn, Georgia, has a .345 average, 160 hits, 101 runs, and 17 triples in 183 career games.
Pelaez, a political science major, received all-conference accolades this spring after tying for team-high honors with 34 runs batted in. The sophomore catcher from Tampa, Florida, hit a walk-off home run in the championship game of the A.I.I. tournament. For the 2021 season Pelaez had a .376 batting average and had 19 doubles.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 33-13 record, won the A.I.I. championship and finished the season ranked No. 14 in the final NAIA poll.
