Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host one of 10 Opening Round sites of this year’s NAIA postseason softball tournament, announced Monday by the national NAIA office. Games are scheduled May 17-19 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Qualifying teams and Opening Round brackets for the 40-team tournament field are yet to be determined by the national selection committee.
The 2021 season marks the fifth time GGC will be hosting Opening Round action. The Grizzlies captured Lawrenceville Bracket titles in 2019 and 2018 to advance onto the NAIA World Series.
The Grizzlies, coached by Kat Ihlenburg, are ranked No. 10 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll after completing a 28-10 regular-season record. The team is the No. 1 seed and host for the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Softball Championship tournament, scheduled Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8.
