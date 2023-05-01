23_02_21 Softball vs M Georgia_DSC7309.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Annalise Wood pitches during the 2023 season.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected as a host site of NAIA Opening Round softball action for the seventh consecutive season, hosting a four-team, double-elimination tournament May 15-17 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The NAIA Softball National Championship Selection Committee announced the tournament sites Monday, May 1, based on national geography, facility quality and host qualifications.

