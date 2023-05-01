... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s Annalise Wood pitches during the 2023 season.
Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected as a host site of NAIA Opening Round softball action for the seventh consecutive season, hosting a four-team, double-elimination tournament May 15-17 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The NAIA Softball National Championship Selection Committee announced the tournament sites Monday, May 1, based on national geography, facility quality and host qualifications.
The Grizzlies (37-9) were ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the regular season.
“It’s an honor that the NAIA national office continues to recognize our quality facility and program. We take great pride in having one of the best softball complexes in the NAIA,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg, who has guided GGC to NAIA World Series appearances in 2019 and 2018. “We’ve established ourselves as one of the nation’s top softball programs by collecting wins against a competitive schedule. We’re looking forward to continuing our fine play in the postseason.”
The 10 NAIA Opening Round sites will host four-team double-elimination tournaments competing for spots to qualify for the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia, beginning on May 25. The Opening Round brackets will be announced Tuesday, May 9, by the NAIA national office.
The team will begin postseason play Thursday, May 4, by hosting the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship through Saturday, May 6. The Grizzlies, the top seeded team, will play No. 4 seed USC Beaufort, scheduled to begin at noon. Florida National University and Crowley’s Ridge College (Arkansas) round the four-team tournament field.
“We know the impact that Georgia Gwinnett College has had on the city of Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County. Our city has so much to offer visiting teams and fans from throughout the country as we host the CAC and NAIA tournaments this month,” said Ihlenburg. “We get tremendous support from the local community, including young athletes from recreational leagues from throughout Gwinnett County. We hope they come out and support us during these tournaments, while enjoying some really competitive softball action and quality players.”
