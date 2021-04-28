The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has been awarded the top seed in the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Softball Championship Tournament that’s scheduled to take place May 6-8 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies completed the regular season with a 28-10 record and were ranked No. 10 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.
GGC opens the double-elimination tournament by playing No. 4 seed Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) on Thursday, May 6, at noon. The other opening-day game features No. 2 seed Cottey College (Mo.) facing No. 3 seed Edward Waters College (Fla.) at 2:30 p.m.
Play continues Friday, May 7, to determine the two teams that will compete in the tournament’s championship round on Saturday, May 8, starting at noon.
The Grizzlies defeated Edward Waters to capture the 2019 tournament, also hosted by GGC.
