LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team dropped a pair of games Saturday to the University of Mobile (Ala.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex, losing 3-1 and 8-1 to once again even its 2022 record.
The Grizzlies (5-5) are scheduled to conclude their 12-game season-opening home stand on Sunday, Feb. 20, with a doubleheader against the College of Coastal Georgia, starting at 1 p.m.
GGC led the opener for a majority of the contest after junior Lea McFadden drove in a run with a single in the third inning. However, Mobile’s Jaden Morace led off the sixth inning with a triple and later scored to tie the game at 1-1. The Rams (4-0) converted with two outs during the next inning to complete the comeback. Kristen Black lined a two-run triple to left field for the eventual game-winning hit.
In the second game, Mobile used a six-run fourth inning to break open a scoreless duel. Madilyn Sheffield opened the scoring with a two-run single up the middle. Morace followed with a two-run double to stretch to lead to 4-0.
The Grizzlies got a run back in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from junior Brooke Parker. But that’s as close as the hosts would get as Mobile scored two unearned insurance runs in the seventh frame.
The Rams’ offense spread 16 hits throughout the lineup in the second contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.