After winning the Association of Independent Institutions championship the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has swept the league’s three specialty awards and had seven players earning all-conference honors.
Junior Piper Wagner earned the Player of the Year award, while sophomore Alexa Good was named Pitcher of the Year. Head coach Kat Ihlenburg was selected Coach of the Year.
Other all-conference selections were sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez, junior infielder Holly Janco, sophomore infielder Lea McFadden, junior outfielder Camryn Currie, and freshman at-large player Kloey Goins.
Wagner leads the Grizzlies with a .409 batting average, six home runs, 33 RBI, and 35 runs scored. She was named the most outstanding player of the A.I.I. 2021 Softball Championship tournament.
Good has posted a 20-3 record in the pitching circle with 20 complete games and 10 shutouts this spring. The right hander established a new single-season school record with 204 strikeouts in 161.2 innings.
Ihlenburg has led the Grizzlies to a 32-11 record and a No. 8 national ranking in the final regular season NAIA Top 25 poll. She also guided the team to the A.I.I. title for the fourth consecutive season and a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket.
Janco tallied 39 hits and batted .364 in 42 games as a middle infielder for GGC. Pelaez has connected on three home runs and recorded 31 RBI while batting .350. McFadden has legged out nine doubles and recorded 44 hits for a .419 batting average in 31 games.
Currie posted a .336 batting average and recorded nine doubles and 17 RBI in her first season with GGC. Goins scored 23 runs and batted .294 at the plate this spring.
The Grizzlies are the top seed in the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket, playing No. 4 seed Georgetown College (Kentucky) on Monday, May 17, at noon from the Grizzly Softball Complex.
