LAWRENCEVILLE — The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team picked up a pair of impressive victories Sunday afternoon, defeating a quality University of Rio Grande (Ohio) team 9-1 and 4-3 to conclude the Grizzly Classic from the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (19-11), ranked No. 14 in the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season, also recorded their seventh walk-off victory of the season when junior Brooke Parker hit a sacrifice fly in the nightcap.
Junior pitcher Alexa Good picked up a pair of victories, striking out eight batters in a complete-game victory in the opener. The right-hander then struck out three RedStorm hitters across two hitless innings in relief. She has a 14-4 record inside the pitching circle this spring.
In the day’s opener, GGC scored three runs in the first inning before pushing six runs across during the fourth inning. Sophomore Kloey Goins broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the opening frame.
Later, freshman Angelica Gallegos delivered a two-run double to bring home sophomore Kendall Parks and freshman Jane Hoover. A fielding error allowed Gallegos to score to extend GGC’s lead to 7-1. Sophomore Lani Trent capped the big inning with an RBI single.
The Grizzlies scored their nine runs on nine hits in the opener.
In the second game, senior Piper Wagner led off the Grizzlies’ offensive performance with her seventh home run of the season to square the contest at 1-1. Wagner’s seven home runs are the most she has recorded in a season so far during her career.
A sacrifice fly by Goins in the third inning scored junior Lea McFadden to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage. Wagner added a run-scoring single to bring home Hoover an inning later.
However, Rio Grande (12-6) rallied to tie the game by pushing a run across in the fifth and sixth innings. The tying run came off a GGC throwing error.
That set up the Grizzlies’ latest walk-off heroics. Freshman Kayla Good opened the seventh inning by reaching on a fielding error. McFadden followed with a single to move the game-winning run into scoring position. A sacrifice bunt from Trent advanced Kayla Good to third base. An intentional walk to Goins loaded the bases with one out. That’s when Parker lined a 2-2 pitch to right field for a sacrifice fly that allowed Kayla Good to easily score the winning run.
Trent went 3-for-5 at the plate while Wagner tallied three hits and scored three runs across the doubleheader sweep. Kayla Good also scored three times.
GGC won two of three games in the weekend series against Rio Grande, a team that received votes in the recent Top 25 poll.
“Coming away with two wins (Sunday) against a quality team shows that we’re striving in the right direction," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "This team’s demeanor is growing and maturing. I believe in them. They understand so well what needs to be done in the late-game situations."
