LAWRENCEVILLE – It was appropriate that seniors led the way for the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team during Senior Day, sweeping the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) 2-0 and 8-2 on Saturday at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
GGC (15-7) relied on a dominant pitching performance from sophomore Alexa Good in the opening victory of the day. She tossed her fourth shutout of the season and second straight against Rio Grande. The right-hander struck out seven batters to improve to 9-2 for the season.
Senior first baseman Madison Martin hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield in the fourth inning to score Sydney Pelaez with the first run of the game. Three innings earlier, the sophomore catcher opened the team’s scoring for the day, this time from third base following a throwing error from right field.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored four runs in the first inning to grab the early lead. Martin hit a RBI single before senior right fielder Ruth Jones brought home a pair of runs with a single.
Junior shortstop Piper Wagner went 3-for-4 and legged out a double to lead the team’s 11-hit offensive attack. Junior center fielder Camryn Currie added two hits and drove in two runs.
Freshman pitcher Gracie Hogg scattered eight hits and allowed two runs in a complete-game victory that evened her season record to 5-5.
The Grizzlies honored its four seniors in pregame festivities: Taylor Takushi, Holly Janco, Jones, and Martin.
