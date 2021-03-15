MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team earned a pair of impressive victories by 2-0 and 5-4 scores against No. 11 University of Mobile (Ala.) Monday afternoon from Faulkner University.
The Grizzlies (17-7) got a pair of run-scoring singles from freshman Kloey Goins and junior Holly Janco in the fifth inning to produce the scoring in the opening game.
Sophomore Alexa Good was sharp in the pitching circle, going the distance in both games and striking out seven batters to earn victories that improved her record to 11-2 for the season. She retired 18 batters in a row in the opener after allowing a leadoff triple.
In the second game, junior Madison Martin hit a two-run home run over the center field fence in the second inning to give GGC a 3-1 lead. Junior Piper Wagner added a two-run homer in the sixth inning that proved to be important to the team’s winning cause.
Mobile (11-13) got within a run, 5-4, following a three-run home run by Brianna Crim with two outs in the seventh inning. However, Good struck out Hailee Powell to complete the sweep.
The Grizzlies registered seven hits in both games and now have won five straight games. Sophomore Sydney Pelaez paced the offensive attack by going 4-for-5 at the plate across the doubleheader.
“There were a lot of different contributors for us in these two games," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We got hits from key players and timely contributions from other players like Madison (Martin) and Kloey (Goins). Also, our defense was really impressive behind Alexa (Good) today. We thought today was a good opportunity for Alexa to pitch both games with our extended break in schedule coming up."
