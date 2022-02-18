LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team enjoyed a walk-off victory for the third time in eight games this season, sweeping a doubleheader against LSU Alexandria with 5-0 and 4-3 victories Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
GGC (5-3) responded in the second game after LSU Alexandria (3-3) had taken a 3-2 advantage by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Bailey Layton squared the game at 2-2 with a two-out RBI single. One batter later, Bailey McCleary gave the visitors the 3-2 lead with a run-scoring to right-center field.
Sophomore Lani Trent delivered a two-run single through the right side of the infield with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to score freshmen Kayla Good and Angelica Gallegos for the come-from-behind victory.
The Grizzlies’ late rally started when junior Brooke Parker opened the seventh inning with a single to right field. Another single from Gallegos was followed by a wild pitch that moved both baserunners into scoring position. Following a walk to senior Piper Wagner to fill the bases, Trent drilled her game-winning hit.
GGC also recorded walk-off wins against No. 23 Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) during last weekend’s season-opening Grizzly Open.
In the first game, junior starting pitcher Alexa Good struck out eight batters in tossing her first shutout of the season. The right hander improved to 4-2 on the season and scattered four hits in the contest.
A passed ball allowed Wagner to score with two outs in the first inning. Sophomore Christina Zeppa added an RBI single later in the frame to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. Wagner later connected on her third home run of the season. This one was a towering two-run blast that contributed to a three-run third inning as the hosts built a 5-0 advantage.
Zeppa went 3-for-6 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs in Friday’s sweep. Parker collected two hits in the nightcap, while junior Lea McFadden provided two hits during the opener.
Freshman pitcher Kailyn Berry scattered seven hits across 6.2 innings in her GGC debut in the second game. Classmate Mollie Peacock picked up her first collegiate victory in the circle by recording the final out of the top of the seventh inning.
“I’m really proud of how the team came out," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We were focused from the start and had positive energy in the dugout. That (energy) translated with strong play on the field. I wasn’t concerned when we fell behind in the top of the seventh because I knew that we were in a good place and having a lot of fun together. That makes good things happen.”
