LAWRENCEVILLE – All the numbers were in favor of the nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team in sweeping a midweek doubleheader from Talladega College (Ala.) on Tuesday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (21-11) outscored the visitors 19-2, outhit them 20-7 and only committed one defensive error in winning games 6-1 and 13-1. The second game’s double-digit scoring output was the seventh time that the team has scored more than 10 runs in a game.
And the victory was the eighth in GGC’s last nine games.
Junior Sydney Pelaez tallied two hits and scored three runs in the opener. She opened a three-run fifth inning with her third home run of the season. Senior Piper Wagner legged out two doubles and drove in three runs.
The hosts scored one run in each of the first three innings in building a 3-0 lead. Talladega (7-7) scored in the top of the fourth inning to get within two runs. That’s when the Grizzlies used a big fifth inning to pull away for the victory.
Pelaez and Wagner combined for four of GGC’s seven hits in the contest.
Junior starting pitcher Alexa Good improved to 15-4 inside the circle by recording 11 strikeouts in the complete-game performance.
In the nightcap, the Grizzlies brought home seven runs in the second inning and five more tallies in the third inning.
Freshman Jane Hoover started the big second frame with her first collegiate home run. Wagner cleared the bases with a double to give the hosts a 7-0 advantage. An RBI single from junior Brooke Parker capped GGC’s seven-run second inning.
An inning later, sophomore Josie Haulk stretched the lead to 9-0 with a run-scoring double. Then, junior Lea McFadden brought home a pair of runs with a single up the middle to bring home the team’s 13th run of the game.
Five different players recorded two hits in the victory. Pelaez collected two hits and scored two runs. McFadden drove in three runs and went 2-for-3 at the plate while Haulk, Hoover and Parker each had two hits.
Freshman pitcher Mollie Peacock scattered two hits and had four strikeouts in the complete-game performance. She improved to 3-2 on the season.
“I’m proud of how hard the girls worked today," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "It’s rewarding to see a young player (Jane Hoover) benefitting from going through the process and all her hard work. She is an amazing young player."
