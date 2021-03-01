A pair of Georgia Gwinnett College softball players have been honored as the Association of Independent Institutions Softball Players of the Week after helping lead the Grizzlies to five wins in a busy week on the diamond.
Sophomore right hander Alexa Good garnered the Pitcher of the Week award, while junior shortstop Piper Wagner was named the Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Good was dominant in the pitching circle, posting a 3-0 record and striking out 28 batters across 19 innings. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native tied GGC’s single-game school record with 14 strikeouts in the opener of last Tuesday’s doubleheader against Asbury University (Kentucky).
The sophomore nearly tossed her first no-hitter in the starting assignment against Asbury, allowing a single with two outs in the seventh inning. She also came back to register the victory in a relief role in the second game of the doubleheader.
Good compiled a 2.21 earned run average across her four pitching appearances for the week.
For the young season, Good stands 5-0 on the season with a 2.26 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 31 innings within the pitching circle.
Meanwhile, Wagner led the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies with a .600 batting average (9-for-15), four doubles, one home run, and eight RBI across six games. The Marietta, Georgia, native scored seven runs as the team posted a 5-1 record for the week.
The shortstop hit a three-run home run in the first inning against the College of Coastal Georgia on Sunday. The junior posted a 1.067 slugging percentage and a .619 on-base percentage last week.
This spring Wagner is batting .519 with 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles, and two home runs through 10 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.