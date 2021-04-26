Helping the No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to three wins against nationally ranked opponents has led a pair of Grizzlies to earn the Association of Independent Institutions Softball Player of the Week awards.
Junior infielder Piper Wagner, the Hitter of the Week, led GGC by batting .400, scoring four runs and hitting a home run during the final week of the regular season. Her two-run home run in the second game contributed to the team’s doubleheader sweep of No. 4 Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) last Friday at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Wagner leads GGC with five home runs and 28 RBI, while batting .373 at the plate this spring.
Meanwhile, sophomore Alexa Good is the Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week and fourth time this season. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native was victorious in starting assignments against No. 17 Reinhardt University last Monday and Lindsey Wilson.
The right hander held the potent Lindsey Wilson offense to just two hits in a 2-0 shutout in the first game of the doubleheader. She recorded 17 strikeouts and held opposing teams to a .146 batting average for the week.
Good improved to 18-2 on the season with a 1.35 ERA in 24 appearances. She has recorded nine shutouts and 17 complete games.
