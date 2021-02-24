LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball used a balanced offensive attack in sweeping a doubleheader against Bryan College (Tenn.) 7-2 and 8-0 Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies have won their first eight games to begin the spring campaign.
“This was another great team effort, with several players contributing," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "The effort we put into every run puts us that much closer to a victory. Seeing some of our freshmen executing is exciting because everyone needs to do their job as we continue going forward.”
GGC (8-0) had 13 hits in both games, with 11 of the 26 hits going for doubles. Sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez established a single-game school record with three doubles during the second game.
Junior shortstop Piper Wagner went 3-for-4 to lead the team’s offense in the first game. Freshman designated player Kloey Goins brought home a pair of runs with a single in the second inning as the Grizzlies built an early 3-0 lead.
Freshman left fielder Jenna Gabrielli added two hits, while junior center fielder Camryn Currie drove in two runs with two hits in the opening game.
GGC also started fast in the second game, building a 3-0 first-inning advantage. The first of Pelaez’s three doubles in the game brought home Wagner from first base. The team pushed across two runs in the third and fourth innings to grab a 7-0 lead.
Freshman Gracie Hogg tossed a shutout in the second game, tallying three strikeouts and scattering two hits. She improved to 3-0 for the season. Sophomore right hander Alexa Good recorded four strikeouts in the first game and now stands 5-0 this spring.
