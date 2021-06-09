Georgia Gwinnett College softball junior Piper Wagner and sophomore Alexa Good continue to reap honors for their strong play during the 2021 season. The latest recognition is having the duo earn NAIA All-America team accolades.
Wagner is earning postseason NAIA All-American honors for the third time in her career, posting honorable mention accolades in 2019 and 2018.
Both players also were earlier named All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Wagner garnered first-team honors while Good was a second-team selection.
GGC has had 10 first- or second-team All-Americans since 2014 with five selections on each team.
Wagner was named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player of the Year and most outstanding player of the championship tournament during her junior season. She led the Grizzlies with a .401 batting average, six home runs, 20 doubles, and 36 runs scored. The Marietta, Georgia, native tied for team-high honors with 34 runs batted in this spring.
Good posted a 21-4 record and 1.58 earned run average to earn the A.I.I. 2021 Pitcher of the Year award. She tossed 10 shutouts and 22 complete games in her sophomore season. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native tied the single-game school with 14 strikeouts on three occasions and established a new single-season school record with 225 strikeouts in 2021.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg, had a 33-13 record this spring and won the A.I.I. title for the fourth consecutive season. The Grizzlies hosted the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket and were ranked No. 14 in the final Top 25 poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.