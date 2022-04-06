LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team struck two home runs to split a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against Webber International University (Fla.), winning the opener 11-0 before falling 2-0 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (26-14) tallied 10 hits to score the 11 runs in the opener.
Sophomore Josie Haulk hit a two-run double off the left field wall with two outs in the second inning to open the scoring.
One inning later, the hosts added four runs and capped the big inning by scoring three runs on a fielder’s choice by junior Brooke Parker. She hit a ground ball to third base to bring home the first run before a throwing error allowed two additional runs to score and give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead.
Then in the fourth frame, junior Lea McFadden connected on a two-run home run – her first round-tripper of the season – and Parker followed with a solo homer – her first as a Grizzly.
Junior Alexa Good scattered three hits in picking up her fifth shutout of the season. The right hander improved to 17-6 on the season and recorded four strikeouts in the game.
Webber International (27-12) scored single unearned runs in the fourth and fifth innings to produce the only scoring in the second game. That outcome came even though the Grizzlies outhit the Warriors by a 4-3 margin.
GGC threatened offensively in the bottom of the sixth inning by placing runners in scoring position with two outs. However, Webber International starting pitcher Kayla Swinson got a ground out to second base to end the inning. Swinson picked up her 14th win of the season in the contest.
