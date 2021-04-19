LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team started the final week of its regular season by splitting a pair of 5-1 games Monday against No. 17 Reinhardt University at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (26-10) and Reinhardt (35-11) split six games that were spread throughout the 2021 season.
GGC used a three-run fifth inning to win the opener. Junior Brooke Parker lined a two-run double for the big hit in the inning while classmate Holly Janco brought home a run with an RBI ground out.
That’s all sophomore pitcher Alexa Good needed to record her 17th victory in the circle this spring. She had nine strikeouts and scattered five hits in the complete-game outing.
Junior Piper Wagner scored a pair of runs and went 2-for-3 to lead the team’s six-hit offensive attack. Junior Camryn Currie also added two hits in the first game.
Reinhardt (35-11) came back to score three runs in the sixth inning and added two more runs in the seventh inning of the second contest. That came after Currie gave GGC a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double.
Emily Loveless went 4-for-4 and scored twice at the top of the lineup for the visiting Eagles. Emma Adams and Jill Martinet each collected two hits.
Freshman Josie Haulk led the Grizzlies with two hits in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.